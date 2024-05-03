PHOTOS: New 2024 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival Queen and Princesses are chosen

Burnham-On-Sea’s new Carnival Queen and Princesses were crowned during a special event in the town on Friday night (May 3rd).

The annual Carnival Royalty evening took place at The Ritz Social Club in front of an audience of 100 people, where Mia Olivia Janicka, 14, was chosen as the new Queen by a panel of judges to lead November’s carnival parade.

This year’s two Carnival Princesses are Marleigh Glaysher, 11, and Isla Phillips, 8. They received prizes from last year’s Carnival Queen Scarlett Puddy.

The judges assessed the 16 entrants on their answers on application forms, their stage presence and responses to a series of questions that show their personalities.

Mia, a King Alfred School Acadamy student, said she is “greatly honoured” to have been picked and is looking forward to November’s Burnham-On-Sea Carnival.

Burnham Carnival Chair Annalee New, who organised the event, thanked all those who had attended and supported it.

Annalee said: “We had a great evening, there was a great line-up of 16 entrants this year. They were all wonderful and the judges had a tough job choosing the winners.”

During the evening, each of the entrants was asked several questions and encouraged to show their personalities.

This year’s judges were Jenny from Highbridge Caravans, Steve from North Somerset LGBT+ Forum, Sarah from Sassy UK, and Debbie from Prim N Proper, pictured here with Annalee.

The selection of the new queen is the first event in the run-up to the 2024 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival on Monday, November 4th.