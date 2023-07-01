A charity near Burnham-On-Sea that provides homes for orphaned wildlife has received funding from a local housebuilder.

Barratt David Wilson has given a donation of £1,500 to Secret World Wildlife Rescue towards its work in rescuing wildlife such as badgers, hedgehogs, owls and rabbits, and providing a rehabilitation service so they can return animals to the wild.

David Plant, the charity’s fundraising manager, said: “Our initial contact with Barratt David Wilson Homes South West came about after we learned the company has a Community Fund.”

“The housebuilder is known for the wildlife-friendly measures it incorporates at its new developments, so we thought our work in caring for the 5,000 wild animals we help every year would be something the housebuilder would be keen to support.

“Summer is our busiest time of year, during which our hospital rooms fill up with a range of species so we were delighted when we learnt our application had been successful. We’ll use the £1,500 to buy food for the hundreds of little mouths we have to feed to help give these animals a second chance at life in the wild after a very difficult start.”

On the importance of the funding, David added: “Donations from local companies are a vital source of income and without them we simply couldn’t support the thousands of animals we help every year.”

Louise Ware, sales director for Barratt David Wilson Homes South West, added: “We always strive to leave lasting, positive legacies where we build our new homes. Our donation will help protect wildlife all over Somerset which will also benefit the new communities we’re creating in the area.”

Barratt David Wilson Homes is currently building a range of wildlife-friendly properties in Somerset which incorporate things like hedgehog highways, nest boxes, bee, swift and bat bricks.

Secret World Wildlife Rescue has two fundraisers coming up – its August Fun days from Saturday 26th to Monday 28th August and its annual Auction and Ball on Saturday 21st October. For information visit: www.secretworld.org

Pictured: Secret World Wildlife Rescue helps orphaned and injured British wildlife and also provides a rehabilitation service