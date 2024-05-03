7.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat May 04, 2024
News

Team of local fundraisers gets ready for coffee morning and plant sale

A team of local fundraisers are set to hold a coffee morning and plant sale for a Cancer support charity near Burnham-On-Sea this month.

The event will be held on May Day Bank Holiday Monday 6th May from 10am-12pm in Mark Village Hall.

Organiser Lynne Duckett says: “My coffee morning to raise funds for Cancer Research UK is at a different venue this year – Mark Village Hall.”

“there will be plant stalls, cakes, crafts, books, raffle, etc. and it will be £2.50 for tea/coffee and homemade cakes. Please come and support this worthwhile charity.”

