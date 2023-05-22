Burnham-On-Sea’s monthly Farmers Markets have been discontinued as organisers say it has become “unviable.”

Operator Somerset Farmers’ Markets, which runs seven other markets across the county, says the number of stalls at the monthly Burnham-On-Sea High Street markets has declined in recent months.

A spokesperson says: “Sadly it is time for us to wind up Burnham-On-Sea Farmers Market. We thank our loyal customers who have supported it over the years. It has however become unviable to run with recent trader drop out.”

“This is from immediate effect so the market this Friday 26th is cancelled.”

“Please continue to support our other seven market venues at Axbridge, Frome Boyle Cross, Frome Independent, Keynsham, Midsomer Norton, Nailsea and Crewkerne.”

Bev Milner Simonds, co-organiser of eat:Burnham-on-Sea food festival, which is set to be held this Saturday, May 27th, gave her reaction: “This is sad news from Somerset Farmers’ Markets. Market trading is a low cost way to get into direct-to-consumer sales. We are sorry that Burnham-On-Sea has not been a more attractive trading proposition for producers.”

“We are hopeful that another operator will come forward and add to the offer provided by the town centre businesses. Perhaps a seasonal market would be more successful?”