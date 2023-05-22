Crews from Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and BARB Search & Rescue were called out on Monday afternoon (May 22nd) amid concerns for these two people in the mud.

One of the Burnham beach warden team spotted the duo in deep mud with an incoming tide on Burnham beach opposite the Haven Holiday Village.

Coastguards and BARB crews were called to the beach at around 3pm and were quickly on scene.

Fortunately, the two people turned out to be fishermen digging for bait and they were able to walk up the beach to safety, but Coastguards said the first informant was right to raise the alarm when there were concerns.

Safety advice was given by Coastguards to the fishermen on the beach.