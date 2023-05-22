An environmental initiative that encourages local residents to repair and reuse electrical items – rather than throw them away – to save money and help the planet will visit Burnham-On-Sea food festival this Saturday (May 27th).

The ‘Fixy’ van promotes the repair and reuse of electrical items as a viable alternative to throwing them away or recycling them. The team will be at the eat:Burnham festival from 10am-4pm to provide advice and help.

Several members of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council’s Climate and Ecology Working Group will also be attending as they are aiming to set up a Repair group to offer the mending of small household goods.

A spokeswoman says: “It will provide a place of exchange, sharing knowledge and skills. It will also establish links with local businesses as people are sent to buy spare parts locally. And it will also create local connections and reintegrate isolated people.”

They will also be seeking volunteers to help run new repair cafes in Burnham and Highbridge.