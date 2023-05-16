Burnham-On-Sea’s food and drink festival is set to return to the town centre on Saturday 27th May.

The eat:Burnham-On-Sea food & drink festival will see scores of stalls set up on College Street, Victoria Street and the High Street plus inside at the Baptist Church.

There will over 85 local food and drink producers with lots of entertainment planned too for all tastes through the day.

Co-organiser Sarah Milner Simonds said: “Burnham-On-Sea is where the festival began in 2012 and is always heartening to hear from local businesses how this event helps Burnham distinguish itself against other seaside towns on this competitive bank holiday weekend.”

“It’s a hometown festival for us both and we appreciate the warm welcome the festival gets.”

eat:Burnham-On-Sea will run between 10 and 4pm and is free to attend. Full details of the road closures can be found at www.eatfestivals.org/road-closures