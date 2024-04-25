Highbridge’s Friends of Apex Park issues ‘urgent appeal’ for more volunteers

The Friends of Apex Park in Highbridge have issued an ‘urgent appeal’ for more volunteers as it struggles with a fall in numbers of helpers.

The group – which was formed over 20 years ago – undertakes a varity of activities around the popular park, from planting trees and shrubs to helping achieve the Green Flag awards.

Vice Chair Kevin Roberts told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “From a strong group of active members, our numbers have gradually declined.”

“Unfortunately, as from the beginning of March, Somerset Council stopped their administrative support and ecology advice completely.”

“From early May, they will be unable to provide any support whatsoever for our group. However, the day-to-day maintenance of the park such as cleaning toilets, emptying bins, cutting grass, etc will continue.”

“With only a few active members, who are all retired, we urgently need new members, otherwise we feel the group may not be able to continue. If we are to survive, we need four or five more active volunteers, especially in the admin and horticultural areas.”

The Friends of Apex Park Volunteer Group was formed to draw upon local interests and provide an avenue to develop new ideas and projects within Apex Park which are outside the general maintenance carried out by the Council.

“In the past, the group has successfully applied for grants to support Play Day, the Dog Agility area, plus many other similar projects. It also run the annual Children’s Treasure Hunt, Santa’s Grotto, Litter Picks and previous bat walks, school visits and workshops.”

The group will hold its AGM on Wednesday May 1st at 10am at the park office when newcomers will be welcome.

If you feel that you could offer some time, contact Kevin Roberts at krobo43@gmail.com