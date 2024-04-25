7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Apr 26, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsHighbridge's Friends of Apex Park issues 'urgent appeal' for more volunteers
News

Highbridge’s Friends of Apex Park issues ‘urgent appeal’ for more volunteers

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents join litter pick at Apex Park

The Friends of Apex Park in Highbridge have issued an ‘urgent appeal’ for more volunteers as it struggles with a fall in numbers of helpers.

The group – which was formed over 20 years ago – undertakes a varity of activities around the popular park, from planting trees and shrubs to helping achieve the Green Flag awards.

Vice Chair Kevin Roberts told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “From a strong group of active members, our numbers have gradually declined.”

“Unfortunately, as from the beginning of March, Somerset Council stopped their administrative support and ecology advice completely.”

Apex Park in Highbridge

“From early May, they will be unable to provide any support whatsoever for our group. However, the day-to-day maintenance of the park such as cleaning toilets, emptying bins, cutting grass, etc will continue.”

“With only a few active members, who are all retired, we urgently need new members, otherwise we feel the group may not be able to continue. If we are to survive, we need four or five more active volunteers, especially in the admin and horticultural areas.”

The Friends of Apex Park Volunteer Group was formed to draw upon local interests and provide an avenue to develop new ideas and projects within Apex Park which are outside the general maintenance carried out by the Council.

Apex Park, Highbridge

“In the past, the group has successfully applied for grants to support Play Day, the Dog Agility area, plus many other similar projects. It also run the annual Children’s Treasure Hunt, Santa’s Grotto, Litter Picks and previous bat walks, school visits and workshops.”

The group will hold its AGM on Wednesday May 1st at 10am at the park office when newcomers will be welcome.

If you feel that you could offer some time, contact Kevin Roberts at krobo43@gmail.com

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea family set to run 10km event for special cause close to their hearts

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
light rain
7 ° C
7.8 °
5.9 °
87 %
2.2kmh
86 %
Fri
10 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
12 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com