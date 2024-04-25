Burnham-On-Sea family set to do run for special cause close to their hearts

A Burnham-On-Sea family is set to run for a charitable cause close to their hearts next month.

Stuart and Becki Nichols and their family will be running the AJ Bell Great Bristol Run on 19th May to raise funds for the Wallace & Gromit Grand Appeal, the Bristol Children’s Hospital charity.

It comes after we reported here that their son Finnley had been born in April 2020 at St Michael’s Hospital with severe kidney issues and needed extensive treatment and support.

Stuart told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Grand Appeal is a cause close to our hearts. Our youngest child was born at the start of lockdown and has been under the Bristol Children’s Hospital since monitoring a kidney issue. So far our family has raised and donated over £5,000 to this good cause.”

“The Great Bristol Fun Run is a run for everyone, of all ages and abilities so we have signed up our whole family to take part, giving the kids a chance to experience that finish line feeling, earn a special medal and raise money for a good cause. Each member of our family will be taking part.”

Stuart (Dad and Step Dad) will be in full costume as Sully from Monsters Inc with Finnley as his buddy side kick ‘Mike’. Becki (Mum and Step Mum) with Jake, Kaisey, Jacob and Chloe will also be in costumes for the run. Oscar & Zach will be wearing their junior football club kits and be passing the ball between each other for the entire run.

The Grand Appeal is the Bristol Children’s Hospital Charity, transforming the lives of sick children from Bristol, the South West and beyond. Help save the lives of sick children, provide pioneering medical equipment and keep families together by donating or fundraising for The Grand Appeal.

Last year, Stuart and Becki did a 15,000ft sky dive to raise over £1,400 for the charity.

The family’s JustGiving pages are shown below:

Oscar & Zachs Footy Fun Run page

Jacobs Fun Run page

Stuart and Becki’s page