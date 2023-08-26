A Burnham-On-Sea couple has raised over £1,400 by taking part in a fundraising sky dive on Saturday (August 26th) for a cause close to their hearts.

Stuart and Becki Nichols took completed the 15,000ft sky dive to raise funds for Bristol Children’s Hospital Charity.

It comes after we reported here that their son Finnley had been born in April 2020 at St Michael’s Hospital with kidney issues.

Stuart says: “We supported Cots for Tots after the birth of Finnley during lockdown and since then he has been under observation by the Children’s Hospital due to ongoing concerns regarding his kidney size and function.”

“We decided to support The Grand Appeal via both donations from our businesses and via sponsorship from friends and family for a sky dive.”

Stuart told Burnham-On-Sea.com after Saturday’s sky dive: “It was an amazing experience. Those that know me will understand that planes and heights are not my favourite things!”

“A huge thank you goes to everyone that sponsored us. We have now raised over £4,000 since Finnley was born and donations can still be made on the link below.”

See the couple’s fundraising page here.