Burnham-On-Sea’s Tesco store launches new campaign to tackle hygiene poverty in region

Burnham-On-Sea’s Tesco store has teamed up with leading suppliers to tackle hygiene poverty in the region.

Tesco has joined forces with its suppliers of well-known household brands such as Radox, Sure, Bodyform and Aquafresh to help distribute millions of personal care items to people in need.

For every two purchases by Burnham-On-Sea Tesco customers from a selection of essential hygiene products, its suppliers will donate a third hygiene item directly to the charity In Kind Direct.

Participating in the campaign are Unilever, Essity, Haleon and Kimberly-Clark, and they are joined by a new partner, Edgewell.

These products will be distributed by In Kind Direct, which works with charities, community groups, foodbanks and schools to get much-needed hygiene products into the hands of people who need them.

Recent research commissioned by Essity, in partnership with Tesco and In Kind Direct, has illustrated how Burnham-On-Sea people are currently experiencing hygiene poverty. Families are often impacted, and this survey revealed that 21% of households with dependents in the region have gone without hygiene products such as shampoo or deodorant.

The survey also found that those people across the region who have struggled to buy hygiene products during the last year have had to borrow from friends or family (29%) or used free products in public areas (29%).

Rosanne Gray, CEO at In Kind Direct, said: “Many people experiencing hygiene poverty face the impossible decision to heat, eat or keep clean on a daily basis, and unfortunately more and more people are being pushed into this position.”

“We know hygiene poverty disproportionately affects those already struggling, but the research shows that financial difficulties are now impacting everyone.”

“The ripple effect impacts mental health, workplace productivity and school attendance – it’s something that requires collective action which is why we’ve formed this partnership with Tesco and some of our committed corporate partners to help reduce hygiene poverty.”

Thomas Maier, Category Buying Manager for Beauty and Personal Care at Tesco, added: “This new research highlights how the number of families being impacted by hygiene poverty has grown in recent years.”

“That is why the work done by In Kind Direct to help people is so important and we are really pleased to be working again with our suppliers to provide hygiene products where they are needed most.”

The campaign is running in the Tesco Burnham-On-Sea store until 11th June.