Regional TV news show features Burnham and Highbridge Growing Group

The work of volunteers at Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Growing Group has been featured on local TV this week.

BBC Points West visited the team on Tuesday (May 7th) as they planted flowers in several public beds next to the Community Hall in Market Street.

It comes after we reported Somerset Council’s cutbacks affecting public floral displays which makes the work of the volunteers especially important this year.

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard said: “We were pleased to see so many volunteers helping to plant the two beds in Highbridge on Tuesday.”

“It was good to be planting and we are very happy to see them look so good. Thank you to all those concerned.”

“Now we will turn our attention back to The Esplanade. Next Tuesday at 10am we will finish laying the membrane and then we will start planting on the 21st. Everyone is welcome to join us.”

