Countdown begins to return of Burnham’s Pride-on-Sea summer event

The countdown has begun to the return of this summer’s second Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Pride event.

Organisers of Pride-on-Sea 2024 say it will celebrate diversity and community spirit when it is held on 27th July in the Manor Gardens after a successful first event in 2023.

A spokesperson says: “Pride-on-Sea, the vibrant LGBTQ+ festival, returns this year with an exciting lineup of events and activities with a day of celebration, love, and acceptance.”

“The day will start with a Pride March from 10:30am – 12:00pm, starting at Highbridge Station, assisted by Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea Carnival.”

“The Pride March will follow a route from Highbridge to Burnham-On-Sea, spreading joy and visibility for the LGBTQ+ community.”

TheGardens Festival will be held in the Manor Gardens from 12:00pm – 6pm.

“There will be live bands including The Boot Hill All Stars, fabulous drag queens including Aida the Storytime Drag Queen plus food stalls, a market filled with local businesses, community groups and charities, kids’ activities, a library and bar.”

An official afterparty will then be held in the Victoria Hotel with entertainment from Ryder Emcee (Leyline Records) and Steve M (An X-Ception).

Organisers have started a Community Sponsorship campaign and the spokesperson adds: “We are actively seeking business sponsorships to support our event.”

A crowdfunder campaign is also underway to make it easy for everyone to support Pride-on-Sea via the link at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/pride-on-sea