Burnham-On-Sea Carnival organisers issue final appeal for more volunteers

Organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s Carnival have this week issued a further urgent appeal for more volunteers to come forward to help with marshalling and collecting at next month’s event.

Volunteers are required for the Burnham-On-Sea Carnival 2024, which this year takes place on Monday November 4th.

Annalee New, Carnival Chair, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are still looking for both collectors and marshals.”

“We are looking for collectors for local community groups or charities which benefit the local people, be this a local football or choir group or a national charity such as MacMillan or Age UK. Contact hboscarnivalcollection@yahoo.co.uk for details.”

“As for marshals, the more we have the safer the event will be. Contact Charlie at chiefmarshal.hboscarnival@yahoo.com to volunteer your time.”

“The minimum age is 18, they are needed on the night from 5pm-11pm.”

“Any help is very gratefully appreciated. Carnival can’t survive without our volunteers. If we don’t have enough, we won’t be able to run the carnival.”

“Food is provided before and after the carnival. Experience is helpful but not essential.”

The group is also seeking volunteers to help marshal the line on the Saturday night and fireworks on Sunday November 3rd. Anyone wishing to help should email charlieabc@live.co.uk

