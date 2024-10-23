Burnham & Berrow Golf Club plans new lake to reduce dependence on local water supply

Burnham & Berrow Golf Club could get a new lake as part of a plan to reduce its dependence on the local water supply.

The popular Burnham-On-Sea club’s course currently includes an irrigation lake, which was introduced in 2009 to irrigate the fairways.

Now, the club has applied to Somerset Council to construct a second lake immediately to the north.

A planning application states that the proposed new lake will be able to hold up to 22,500 cubic metres of water, further reducing the club’s dependence on Wessex Water’s existing infrastructure and ensuring sufficient water is available for nearby residents.

A spokesman for Ashfield Solutions, representing the golf club, said: “The objective of the new development is to capture and enhance the sustainable use of infiltrated rainwater for irrigation purposes at the golf club, limiting impact on the local Wessex Water network during the peak requirement summer months and preventing unnecessary water disposal during winter months, where capacity is currently not available.”

“This will enhance both sustainable use of natural infiltrated rainfall and limit stress, in the summer months particularly, on the local water network and potential for impact to both local residential and commercial properties.”

The new lake will be accessed from Coast Road, with Burnham & Berrow Golf Club putting in clear pedestrian diversions to prevent disruption to players, residents and those attending services as the nearby St. Mary’s Church.

The spokesman adds: “Separation of the construction activities from neighbours, pedestrians and churchgoers is the key to safety of the works on the occupied site. The contractor will ensure that all deliveries are directed through the construction access point.”

“Pedestrian routes will be maintained to minimise disruption to the surrounding areas particularly during the early stages of the works.”