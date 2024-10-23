Burnbridge Wanderers football club celebrating 25th year with special event

Burnbridge Wanderers football club is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary in November with a special event.

The club has brought sport to thousands of local players in Burnham and Highbridge over two and a half decades.

Its 25th Year Anniversary Party will be taking plave at Lakeside Holiday Park in Burnham on Saturday 16th November 2024 where there will be a buffet meal and entertainment from local band Snappa.

The club’s Darrel Conibeer says: “Burnbridge Wanderers JFC is celebrating 25 years since its humble beginnings and we are seeking past and current players, coaches, managers, chairmans and their family and friends to be part of our celebrations.”

“There are many people locally who have helped over the years to make this club the success it is today.”

“From the first pitch at the BASC ground to the multiple pitches we now have at King Alfred School and Highbridge Recreation Ground, the club has coached thousands of local children and has won many trophies over the 25 years.”

“Burnbridge is a family-orientated club renowned for its quality of youth football provision for everyone, no matter ability. The club provides structured football training and matches in a safe, friendly environment, for both boys and girls.”

To purchase tickets for the annversary event, click here.