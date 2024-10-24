Tickets to go on sale for leading Rod Stewart tribute show in Burnham-On-Sea

Tickets are set to go on sale for a leading Rod Stewart tribute show coming to Burnham-On-Sea next spring.

The Princess Theatre is hosting ‘The Rod Stewart Songbook’ on Friday 9th May 2025. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday 30th October.

The Rod Stewart Songbook is described as a “spectacular theatre production that’s the ultimate homage to Rod Stewart, featuring Pete McCall, Europe’s foremost tribute.”

A spokeswoman says: “Along with his live band, the audience will be taken on a musical journey spanning 50 years, when one of rock music’s greatest icons sold over 250 million records worldwide.”

“These unforgettable hits include Sailing, Maggie May, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, Some Guys Have All The Luck, Baby Jane, Rhythm Of My Heart, You Wear It Well, Hot Legs, and many, many more.”

“Pete is a consummate professional, whose attention to detail shines through in every way, including stage presence and fabulous costumes. His vocal ability is unequalled and he has the closest voice in the business to the man himself.”

“At the show you could easily think you were at an actual Rod Stewart concert, where the atmosphere is electric and the audience are encouraged to participate, sing along and even dance in the aisles.”

“Unlike the majority of other theatre productions that use backing tracks, the band play 100% live, which provides that authentic flavour Rod was famous for. Wherever the venue your audience will be guaranteed a night they will never forget and will feel as though they have not just seen a show, but have had an experience.”

Tickets for The Rod Stewart Songbook on 9th May 2025 cost £23 and can be ordered at:

https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/the-rod-stewart-songbook/