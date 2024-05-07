Burnham-On-Sea Police called to overturned car in field after dramatic crash

A car ended up on its roof after a dramatic late night crash near Burnham-On-Sea earlier this week.

The shaken driver of the Seat Ibiza avoided serious injuries after the incident on a bend of Burnham Moor Lane where it joins Pillmore Lane.

A Police spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com that emergency services had been called to the scene at 12.20am on Monday (May 6th).

The car had failed to negotiate the road bend and overshot a drainage ditch, finishing overturned in the field.

Burnham-On-Sea Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them on 101 with information.

The incident comes just a few days after a Burnham-On-Sea seafront crash saw a car overturn near the sailing club.