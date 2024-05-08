Win tickets to Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival’s Damien Boyd event

Burnham-On-Sea author Damien Boyd’s ‘eat and meet’ during year’s Burnham Book Festival sold out within days – but here’s one last chance to win two tickets to join him for lunch on Friday May 17th.

“We have two tickets for left,” says Book Festival organiser Lewis Coleman. “This seems like a fair way to choose who gets them, while also raising awareness of this year’s festival.”

Burnham Book Festival takes place from May 17th-19th at Burnham’s Princess Theatre and Burnham Library.

“As well as talks, workshops and music events, which we try to keep tickets at reasonable prices, we have workshops for schools and vulnerable groups; and several free events open to all. This year’s festival will be solely funded by sales from tickets and purchases of our anthologies.”

There are two ways to enter the Damien Boyd competition: Buy an anthology from the Book Festival website where each purchase earns you one ticket; or buy a festival pass, where each purchase earns you ten tickets.

The festival pass costs £45 and allows entry to all 28 events over the three days. This includes The Quarrymen, the Mangledwurzels, BBC’s Stephen Moss, The Beatles Hairdresser, Adge Cutler: the Bard of Somerset, Hockney: a Graphic Life, crime talks, horror, poetry events and more.

The three annual anthologies of the shortlisted writers of the Burnham Book Festival competitions cost between £5 – £7 and it’s a great way to support the festival and the authors, most of whom are Somerset or North Somerset residents.

All purchases must be placed from the Burnham Book Festival Shop and the winners will be entered into a draw. There’s a limited number of items, so everyone is in with a chance. The competition ends on Sunday 12th May and the winner will be announced the next day.

The tickets include entry to the special Zalshah event in Burnham’s College Street and a set meal. This year’s full programmes can be found at bit.ly/BBFprog2024

The event is returning after the success of the first event, the 2023 Burnham Food Festival.