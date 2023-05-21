Burnham-On-Sea’s second annual Book Festival has been hailed a success by organisers after three days of events, displays and workshops.

The festival began on Friday 19th May and ran until Sunday 21st May with a varied programme of activities.

Co-organiser Lewis Coleman thanked all those who attended and said the event had been “manic, busy, bubbly and lively – we have seen lots of happy people.”

The winners of the festival’s writing awards, pictured above, were announced during a ceremony on Sunday. They are: 11 & Under Poetry – Ella Bond; 11 & Under Short Story – Rebecca Turner; 12-18 Poetry – Petra Rihan; 12-18 Short Story – Matilda Taylor; Adults Poetry – Anstice Fisher: Selina; Adults Short Story – Sharon S Miles.

Among the many well attended events was a sessions with Burnham author Damien Boyd, pictured above.

A talk by naturalist and TV producer Stephen Moss about ‘ten birds that changed the world’ also drew a large audience to the festival, above.

Burnham’s Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard attended the festival on Saturday and is pictured above with Sandy Maberley of the Echo: Stories of Burnham project where a number of community projects and initiatives were covered following on from a project 10 years ago.

The line-up included a number of different workshops, panel discussions, talks, book sales and a film screening of “The Kid” – a Charlie Chaplin classic film.

“There were a wide range of topics covered so we hoped everyone could find something to interest them,” added Lewis. “As well as a bigger and better programme of workshops, the festival was a great chance to meet local writers and find your next great read!”

