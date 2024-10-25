Lorry fire closes M5 between Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater

A dramatic lorry fire has closed the M5 motorway between Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater this morning (Friday).

Fire crews were called to the motorway around 9am when a lorry burst into flames, sending thick smoke across both carriageways.

Local residents in the area reported hearing “three loud bangs” at the start of the incident followed by seeing thick smoke.

Crews have been battling the flames with water jets and other equipment.

Long delays have built up on the M5 in both directions. The motorway is shut both ways.