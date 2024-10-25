Local schools take part in Bridgwater Carnival mask trail

25 large carnival masks, designed and decorated by local school children, have been placed on display in and around Bridgwater town centre in the run-up to Bridgwater Carnival.

The masks all form part of a special trail which participants can follow, and those who successfully locate them will be entered into a prize draw, where one lucky contestant will win a £25 gift / book token.

20 local schools and nurseries have taken part in the Carnival education outreach activity, which has seen children using different techniques to decorate the large masks portraying the given theme of Time.

The schools and nurseries which have taken part in this initiative are: Brent Knoll Primary School, Buttercups Nursery, Butterflies Nursery, Cannington Primary School, Enmore Primary School, Hamp Academy, Little Crickets Nursery, North Newton Primary School, North Petherton Primary School, Othery Primary School, Otterhampton Primary School, Pawlett Primary School, Polden Bower School, Puriton Primary School, St John and St Francis Primary School, Somerset Bridge Primary School, Spaxton Primary School, Westonzoyland Primary School, Westover Green Primary School, and Willowdown Primary School.

The Mask Trail runs until 12 noon on Friday 8 November, and entry forms are available from the Bridgwater Carnival Centre, High Street, or to download from Bridgwater Carnival’s official website at www.bridgwatercarnival.org.uk.

Most masks can be seen from shop windows, but a few will need to be viewed by

entering the premises.

Sarah Humphrey, Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival’s Entertainment Director and Schools

Liaison Officer, says: “The interest in our carnival masks project continues to grow in

popularity and this is just one part of our annual Schools Outreach Programme which we

have been running since 2012.”

“Other activities we offer include constructing model carts, creating lanterns, decorating

papier mache masks, and writing short stories, poems and word games for the younger

children to enjoy.”

”Each has been designed to make learning fun and to provide youngsters with their first carnival experience. Hopefully this will inspire the next generation of carnivalites to come forward and keep our wonderful tradition alive.”