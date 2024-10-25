Huntspill & Highbridge Scout Group holding fun-filled Halloween fair today

Huntspill & Highbridge Scout Group is holding a fun-filled Halloween fundraising fair today, Saturday October 26th.

It will be held at Highbridge Community Hall in Market Street, Highbridge from 2pm – 5pm when all will be welcome.

“There will be a raffle & stalls, plus an eyeball in the haystack game, Pumpkin competition in which children bring along their carved pumpkin for it to be judged, and a fancy dress competition at 4.30pm.”

“There will also be a witches hat ring toss, Spider racing, Bean bag throwing into pumpkins, Pin the tail on the black cat, guess the candy in the jar and a cake stall.”