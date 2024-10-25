10.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Oct 26, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsHuntspill & Highbridge Scout Group holding fun-filled Halloween fair today
News

Huntspill & Highbridge Scout Group holding fun-filled Halloween fair today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

selective focus photography of person holding pumpkin

Huntspill & Highbridge Scout Group is holding a fun-filled Halloween fundraising fair today, Saturday October 26th.

It will be held at Highbridge Community Hall in Market Street, Highbridge from 2pm – 5pm when all will be welcome.

“There will be a raffle & stalls, plus an eyeball in the haystack game, Pumpkin competition in which children bring along their carved pumpkin for it to be judged, and a fancy dress competition at 4.30pm.”

“There will also be a witches hat ring toss, Spider racing, Bean bag throwing into pumpkins, Pin the tail on the black cat, guess the candy in the jar and a cake stall.”

 

Previous article
Local schools take part in Bridgwater Carnival mask trail
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea bridal company named as regional finalist for prestigious award

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
10.6 ° C
11.7 °
9 °
93 %
0.9kmh
88 %
Sat
15 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
11 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com