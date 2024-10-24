Burnham and Highbridge Poppy Appeal launches with target of raising £30,000

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Poppy Appeal launches on Saturday (26th October) with collections set to get underway across the two towns.

Burnham’s branch of the Royal British Legion is overseeing the annual appeal with hopes of raising £30,000. It runs for two weeks until November 9th.

A team of volunteers will be selling poppies in Burnham’s Tesco and Lidl stores and Highbridge’s Aldi and Asda supermarkets.

The appeal has been launched by Burnham-On-Sea’s Royal British Legion branch by organisers Ruth and John Crosby, Di Faulcher and Rosemary Parker.

Ruth told Burnham-On-Sea.com last night: “It’s such an important time of the year for the Royal British Legion and for local people who pay their respects to the fallen.”

“We welcome donations over the next two weeks. Contactless payment machines are at the supermarkets and in Victoria Street – and already proving popular.”

“Our thanks go to all three cadet units and Burnham Rotary Club for their time and support helping us with collecting.”

Poppies and poppy-themed items are on sale in the Legion shop in Victoria Street daily from 10am-3pm during the Poppy Appeal except Sundays. Volunteers to help with poppy selling can call in at the shop.

Last year, we reported here the 2023 Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Poppy Appeal raised over £29,448.43 in a fortnight and it’s hoped a similar large total will be collected. The 2022 Burnham and Highbridge Poppy Appeal raised £24,127 in a fortnight.