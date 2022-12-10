A huge total of £24,127 has been raised by generous Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents for the Royal British Legion during last month’s Poppy Appeal, it has been announced.

Generous local residents across the Burnham-On-Sea area dug deep to donate to the appeal by buying thousands of poppies in the run-up to Remembrance Day.

Organiser Ruth Crosby told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week the total “far exceeded expectations” and she thanked all those who supported the fundraising.

“As Poppy Appeal organisers, we would like to thank all the wonderful collectors that spent 14 days manning the supermarkets and collecting such a magnificent sum,” she says.

”I would like to thank the supermarket managers and shops who allow us to collect in their stores, the staff who are always so supportive, and the Rotary members who do such a marvellous job collecting at Lidls.”

”Also, our thanks go to the Army and Sea Cadets, who jointly raised over £4,000, plus the local schools – King Alfred School, Berrow, St Andrew’s, Burnham Infants, St Joseph’s and Churchfield – who collected £1,563.”

”Our cash totals to date are £24,127.30 – of which £7,608.20 was collected at Tesco which is a magnificent sum.”

“For the first time this year, we were able to use contactless machines for donations which proved very popular but unfortunately we don’t have the final figure from these just yet which will be added soon.”

“Our thanks go to everyone who donated and supported us this year.”

The 2021 Burnham and Highbridge Poppy Appeal raised a huge £22,317 in a fortnight.