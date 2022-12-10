The Met Office is warning that the Burnham-On-Sea area will see ice and possible wintry showers this weekend.

A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued to include our region, as pictured.

The warning from the Met Office will remain in place until 12pm on Sunday, with cold temperatures leaving ice and possible light snow and sleet.

A Met Office spokesman said the yellow warning area has been extended: “An increase in eastward extent into Somerset also applies on Saturday night and early Sunday across southeast Wales and southwest England, with possible snowfall to low levels.”

“Wintry showers are likely to fall onto frozen surfaces in places, leading to the formation of icy patches.“

