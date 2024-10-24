Burnham residents invited to have their say on fire service as cuts loom

Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are being invited to ‘have their say’ about the service that Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service provides.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Fire Authority is asking local residents and businesses to tell them how they feel about the service that Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service provides as part of their annual precept survey that closes on 26th November.

“The answers received will influence the amount of the council tax that residents and businesses pay goes towards funding Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service,” says a spokesman.

“The Authority anticipates that by 2025/26, a saving of £1.8m will be needed due to changes in government funding and rising costs of delivering our services such as materials, energy and employment costs.”

“This saving is based on a year-on-year increase of 1.99% to council tax over this period. Every 1% increase to council tax precept amounts to just over £600,000 to the Service this year.”

Councillor Simon Coles, Fire Authority Chair, said: “Every year we ask the residents and businesses of Devon and Somerset to tell us what they think about the service that their fire and rescue service provides in our annual precept survey. Their answers help to define the level of support the Service receives through council tax.”

“We know that money is tight for everyone, particularly as we head into the colder months. The Service is not immune from cost rises either and therefore we want to ensure that Devon and Somerset Fire Service is making the most of every penny it receives, to keep our communities safe.”

“By filling in a five-minute survey, everyone can make sure their voice is heard.”

Take part in the survey by clicking here