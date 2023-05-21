Beaches in Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow have seen their busiest days of the year so far over the last few days during the warm Spring weather.

These were the scenes in Burnham and Brean over the weekend when temperatures reached a balmy 21°c (69.7°F) over the weekend.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows further mild 21°c conditions continuing this week.

Some people were seen taking cooling paddles and swims while there were also queues for ice creams on beaches and at local shops.

Brean’s beachwarden said: “It was busy – we saw around 200 vehicles parked on the beach on Saturday and 250 on Sunday during the two buisiest days of the year so far.”