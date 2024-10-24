Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market to be held today with a dozen stalls

Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market returns today, Friday October 25th, with a busy line-up of stalls.
Over a dozen stalls will be set up at the event from 9am-1pm at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church in College Street.
It is run by a co-operative traders group which was set up a year ago to oversee the monthly markets.
Stalls at today’s Burnham Independent Market:
This month’s local producers and makers:
* Somerset Natural Soaps
* Gifts by Granny
* Times past cheese
* Oven to you
* The wife and I Sausage Co
* Bizzy Lizzie Cakes
* Nut Tree Farm
* Westcroft Farm shop
* Sam’s Fudge
* Crafted with Pride
* Octopus Crafts
* Nellies Nauti bits