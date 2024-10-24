15 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Oct 25, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market to be held today with a dozen stalls
News

Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market to be held today with a dozen stalls

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

carrots and leeks

Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market returns today, Friday October 25th, with a busy line-up of stalls.

Over a dozen stalls will be set up at the event from 9am-1pm at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church in College Street.

It is run by a co-operative traders group which was set up a year ago to oversee the monthly markets.

Stalls at today’s Burnham Independent Market:

This month’s local producers and makers:

* Somerset Natural Soaps
* Gifts by Granny
* Times past cheese
* Oven to you
* The wife and I Sausage Co
* Bizzy Lizzie Cakes
* Nut Tree Farm
* Westcroft Farm shop
* Sam’s Fudge
* Crafted with Pride
* Octopus Crafts
* Nellies Nauti bits
