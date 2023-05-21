A refurbished sports pavilion has been officially opened near Burnham-On-Sea following a long-running project.

The Jenefer Tiley Sports Pavilion was unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday (May 20th) at the War Memorial Playing Fields in West Huntspill.

The project has been overseen by Huntspill Cricket Club with the support of the Parish Council which provided £12,000.

A spokesman said: “This project has been on the cards for over 20 years. After lots of design changes, ideas and delays, it’s finally here!”

“The old building has been repurposed as changing rooms. Huntspill Cricket Club provided all the time and labour to complete this project and the Parish Council provided funds and support.”

“The ground also has a new public defibrillator provided by the Huntspill Cricket Club and the Parish Council, also another repurposed building into a Cricket Pavilion providing refreshments and seating area.”

“There has been amazing community spirit and team work to bring this project together. A huge thank you to all involved.”

The building is named after Jenefer Tiley, a former chair of the parish council, who passed away several years ago after many years of community work in the village.

The unveiling was held on the same day as a charity cricket match to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Pictured: Top, John Davey, John Holley and Adam Cox at Saturday’s unveiling