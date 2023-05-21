Youngsters on a Burnham-On-Sea football team are celebrating a successful end to their season.

Burnham United Juniors Under 14s finished the season as league winners and the achievement has been marked this week.

The team lifted the trophy for the Woodspring Football League Division One and the team was congratulated by the club during a presentation evening held on Sunday (21st May) at The Farmer’s Tavern at Brean Leisure Park.

Pictured: The victorious team at their presentation evening on Sunday (Photo Mike Lang)