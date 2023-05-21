The group behind Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea’s first Pride event are hosting a pride exhibition in celebration of all things LGBTQ+.

Local contributors and creators are being invited to share their queer-themed artwork, photography or sculpture, accompanied by their own Pride Story.

A spokesperson says: “Pride commemorates the ongoing pursuit of equal justice and the hope for a world where everyone is free to live and love without prejudice.”

“We know the community in Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea are a diverse and talented lot and we’re asking anyone to submit pieces in any medium on the theme of Pride.”

“We are keen to showcase local people’s stories alongside the work that has made them who they are today.”

Local residents are invited to submit pieces by emailing prideonsea@gmail.com with the subject ‘Pride Exhibition’ by 23rd June.

Include a description of the materials used, the size of the piece, and text you would like presenting with your artwork. Pieces will be shown in the Pizey Gallery during July.