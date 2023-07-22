A day of rain failed to dampen spirits at Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s first Pride event on Saturday (July 22nd).

Dozens of people braved the weather to take part in a Pride-On-Sea march through the town, which started at Highbridge railway station and finished at Burnham‘s Manor Gardens.

This was followed by an afternoon of music and entertainment in the gardens, attended by several hundred people, dressed in rainbow-themed outfits.

Festival director Ruth Ackroyd from the Pride-On-Sea organising group, said she was “delighted” with how the event had gone despite the poor weather. “Our thanks go to everyone who turned out and supported us on a very wet day,” she added.

Among those attending was Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor, Councillor Lesley Millard, pictured above, who said: “I would like to thank Ruth and the Pride-On-Sea committee for organising such a brilliant event.”

“It brought our community together to celebrate our great diversity. It was good to see so many braving the awful weather. There was a strong sense of fun and friendship. Well done, everyone!”