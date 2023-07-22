An impressive total of £1,466.80 has been raised for charity by Burnham and Highbridge pupils from King Alfred School Academy.

The annual Raise And Give (RAG) Week was overseen by the school’s Sixth Form and saw a varied line-up of fundraising activities and events taking place including a fundraising walk to Brean.

The total raised will support the work of the Highbridge Area Food Bank who help local people in need.

The school’s Lisa Semple said: “Everyone in the school’s Sixth Form says a massive thank you to all those who participated, donated or supported us during RAG Week. The total came in at a wonderful £1,466.80!”