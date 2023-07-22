Crowds of people headed to an outdoor music event when it returned to Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday (July 22nd) after a 15-year break.

Organisers of the Under A Summer Moon music gig said around 800 people had bought tickets to the event at Burnham’s BASC Sports Ground.

There were live performances by Suns of Saturn, 51 Degrees, Daft Folk, Ryder Emcee, Slow Hand Jules, Recovering Satellites, Absolute Oasis and The Frogs.

Now under new management with Robert Showtime Attractions, the event used to draw large crowds to the sports fields every summer for many years and was last held in 2008.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, co-organiser Jess Holden says: “We were pleased to welcome around 800 peope to this event in Burnham who enjoyed a great line-up of music.”

Burnham and Highbridge’s Hillview Carnival Club also held a fundraising stall at the site during the evening.