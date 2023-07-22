Burnham & Highbridge Town Band will be holding a free outdoor performance on the town’s seafront this afternoon (Sunday, July 23rd).

Weather permitting, the band will be performing a programme of well-known tunes on the South Esplanade next to the Bay View cafe.

“Burnham & Highbridge Band will be playing a number of well-known music next to the café from 2.30pm” says a spokeswoman. nThe performance will be held subject to good weather conditions.

The band will also play on Saturday 12th August at Puriton Flower Show 2-4pm; Saturday 19th August West Huntspill Flower Show 2-4pm; Sunday 27th August Emergency Services Day on Burnham Seafront 2-4pm; and Saturday 30th September Apex Park Eco-Festival.

 
