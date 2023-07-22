Somerset Council is asking people to take to social media to share their stories of great care for ‘Good Care Month’, a national campaign to raise awareness of the importance of care.

Taking place throughout July, the local campaign is asking people to share memorable experiences of care they’ve received in Somerset via email to proudtocare@somerset.gov.uk.

Stories will be shared online to help raise awareness of the ways in which good care impacts people’s lives. It will also highlight the outstanding contribution that carers (paid and unpaid) make to their families and communities.

Almost fifty percent of people aged eighty and older require help with at least one activity of daily living in England and this is a particular challenge in Somerset where the number of older residents is rising rapidly with the number of persons aged eighty and older set to triple by 2050. Social care also supports many of the county’s one hundred thousand residents who have a disability.

Although social care and health care were traditionally seen as two separate functions, they are increasingly delivered jointly in Somerset by the council and the local NHS, or through closely connected teams. Social care is the link between hospital and the community, and often, social care professionals will be the ‘face’ of care for those who receive it.

Mel Lock, Executive Director for Adult Services at Somerset Council said: “On July 5th, it was widely reported that the NHS turned 75, but this date is also the anniversary of the birth of Britain’s social care system.”

“When things work well, residents should have a seamless journey through the health and care system. It is our great carers, both employees paid and unpaid, who make that happen. I hope Somerset can take this opportunity to pause and celebrate the wonderful work they do.”

Increasing challenges face the social care system, with partnership working providing better health and care for Somerset residents

In 2022, the Integrated Care System (ICS) was introduced in Somerset. An Integrated Care System (ICS) brings NHS organisations, councils, public services as well as voluntary and community partners together to improve the health and wellbeing of everyone in their area.

The ICS includes a statutory Integrated Care Partnership (ICP), and a new NHS body called an Integrated Care Board (ICB).

Jonathan Higman, Chief Executive at NHS Somerset, said: “Across Somerset we are trying to breakdown the traditional barriers between health services and care services to mean that the people of Somerset can access the support they need, when they need it.”

“Somerset’s Integrated Care System brings together all the organisations responsible for delivering health and care in a unified effort to improve the health and wellbeing of all residents across the County.”

“Our focus has to shift to preventing people falling into ill health and offering better support and earlier interventions to keep people well and offer more joined up support for people facing significant challenges.”

To participate in the Good Care Month campaign with Somerset Council, share your stories online on Proud to Care Somerset’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts. For more information about the Integrated Care Board (ICB): https://www.somerset.gov.uk/health-safety-and-wellbeing/somerset-health-and-wellbeing-board-and-integrated-care-partnership-committee-in-common/