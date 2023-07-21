Bosses at Highbridge Medical Centre have thanked patients, staff and the local community for their ongoing support and patrience after the centrre achieved a positive rating in its latest CQC inspection report announced earlier this week.

As first reported here, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has rated Highbridge Medical Centre as ‘Good’ following a comprehensive, routine inspection in June 2023.

Inspectors rated each of the centre’s five core inspection areas as ‘Good’ for beiong safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Adam Willis, Clinical Lead at Highbridge Medical Centre, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to maintain our Good overall rating from the CQC, and we’re very proud of the practice team who work incredibly hard every day to care for our patients.”

“Since the last inspection in 2017, and as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic we have introduced many changes at the practice to help improve patient experience such as the launch of digital services through askmyGP, changes in the system opening times to meet the needs of the local community and an improved telephone system.”

“We’ve also developed a multi-disciplinary team at the practice including GPs, paramedic practitioners, advanced nurse practitioners and nurses to offer a greater range of services to support our patient needs.”

Dr Harvey Sampson, Symphony Strategic Development Director, adds: “We want to thank the Patient Participation Group, our patients and the local community for their ongoing support and patience. We know that there have been some challenging times over the past few years and we are very grateful for all the support that we have and continue to receive.”

“There is a fantastic team at the medical centre, who are always committed to listening to patients and looking for new ways to develop services to meet the changing needs of the community.”

Pat Barthram, Highbridge Medical Centre Patient Participation Group Chair, adds: “I would like to thank all the staff for achieving a Good rating. They have worked very hard both through Covid-19 and the problems that caused, as well as setting up the various clinics they now run.”

The inspection report highlighted a number of key achievements:

Staff dealt with patients with kindness and respect and involved them in decisions about their care.

Patients could access care and treatment in a timely way.

The way the practice was led and managed promoted the delivery of high-quality, person-centre care.

Staff were supported to carry out their role with appropriate training and supervision being provided.

Leaders and managers were accessible and listened to patient and staff views on the service provision.

Actions were taken where areas for improvement were identified.

The full inspection report can be found on the CQC website.