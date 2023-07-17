Highbridge Medical Centre has been praised in a new inspection report published this week by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The centre now holds a ‘Good’ rating in all five areas of the CQC inspection for providing high quality healthcare services.

Highbridge Medical Centre was placed in ‘special measures’ in 2016 after receiving two “inadequate” ratings under a previous provider, but it has since greatly improved after integrating with Symphony Healthcare Services (SHS), an NHS primary healthcare organisation that also oversees Burnham and Berrow Medical Centres.

The latest inspection praises Highbridge Medical Centre for being ‘Good’ in providing a safe, effective, caring, responsive, and well led service.

The new CQC reports finds: “Staff dealt with patients with kindness and respect and involved them in decisions about their care. Patients could access care and treatment in a timely way. The way the practice was led and managed promoted the delivery of high-quality, person-centre care.”

“Staff were supported to carry out their role with appropriate training and supervision being provided. Leaders and managers were accessible and listened to patient and staff views on the service provision. Actions were taken where areas for improvement were identified.”

The report comes after a site visit by inspectors in June, plus staff interviews and a study of the practice’s records (complying with data protection and information governance requirements).

A spokesperson at the centre said they are “delighted” with the new rating and praised the practice team for their positive approach and dedication, and thanked the community and patients for their ongoing support whilst changes have been made during recent years.