Proposed strikes by more than 200 Suez workers responsible for emptying bins on behalf of Somerset Council have been cancelled after the workers accepted an improved pay offer this week.

This follows a positive response to a Unite ballot of its members on an improved pay offer from SUEZ recycling and recovery UK.

The workers, who are members of Unite, voted overwhelmingly to accept a nine per cent pay rise. The company’s original offer was 4.85 per cent.

Services should operate as usual and residents can present their waste in the usual way.

Mickey Green, Somerset Council’s Executive Director for Climate and Place, said: “We’re very glad that this dispute has been resolved without industrial action.”

“Crews make more than 350,000 collections each week, in all weathers, helping us achieve our highest ever recycling rates. It’s a tough job and we know how valued these services are by our residents.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “When workers stand together in a union they win, as Suez’s Somerset workers have shown. Once again, Unite’s laser focus on improving jobs, pay and conditions has put money into the pockets of our members.”