A motorist has been hit with a hefty fine of over £1,300 and received six points on their licence after overtaking a cyclist on a narrow road in Somerset.

Stills shared by Avon and Somerset Police’s Road Policing team show a large Mitsubishi truck approaching a cyclist from behind on one of the county’s winding country lanes.

Instead of patiently waiting for a safe opportunity to pass, the truck driver is seen overtaking the cyclist while a red saloon car passes in the opposite direction.

The images, likely captured from footage recorded by another cyclist wearing a helmet camera, reveal the truck narrowly avoided a collision with the oncoming car and came dangerously close to the cyclist.

Following the incident, the registered keeper of the vehicle was found guilty at Taunton Magistrates Court earlier this month and has been ordered to pay a fine of £660, along with costs and a victim surcharge.

Avon and Somerset Police’s Roads Policing Unit tweeted the details, writing: “This driver was reported for Without Due Care but the registered keeper (RK) failed to respond & was reported for Failing to Supply Driver Details. RK then entered a Not Guilty Plea but found guilty at Trial 5/7/2023 Taunton Magistrates. £660 Fine, 6 points, £620 Costs, £66 VS.”