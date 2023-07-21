The organisers of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s first Pride event say it is going ahead today (Saturday, July 22nd) despite a poor weather forecast.

A spokesperson for Pride-On-Sea confirmed: “A little bit of rain won’t stop us, it wouldn’t be in the spirit of Pride!”

The event starts with a Pride march from Highbridge railway station at 10:30am, going past King Alfred School and Apex Park to Old Station Approach by the Pier Street fountain, before ending in Burnham’s Manor Gardens.

There, the Pride festival is scheduled to take place with entertainment from acoustic drum group Rhythm Harmony and the St Andrew’s Church bell ringers, plus drag performances by Miss Beaver, Miss Jam Tart, Virina Flower and Tess Drive alongside music acts The Vixens, Corky, Nine Day Fortnight and headline act, Rude Awakening.

Bristol-based DJ Mrs Robinson will be spinning the tunes and the event will also feature poetry, a dedicated children’s activity area, a Giant Jenga sponsored by local businesses, crafts and information stalls, and a bar and hot food.

Pride-on-Sea line up in Manor Gardens:

12.00 Miss Beaver

12:35 Jane Campbell

13:00 The Vixens

13:50 Nine Day Fortnight

14:20 Virina Flower

14:50 Corky

15:20 Miss Jam Tart

15:40 Tess Drive

16:20 Housewives

17:00 Rude Awakening

House DJ: Mrs Robinson. Also featuring acoustic drum group Rhythm Harmony.