A large outdoor music event returns to Burnham-On-Sea today (Saturday, July 22nd) after a 15-year break.

Organisers of the Under A Summer Moon music gig are saying that wet weather won’t halt the event as it is scheduled to be held at Burnham’s BASC Sports Ground from 1pm to midnight.

There will be live performances by Suns of Saturn, 51 Degrees, Ryder Emcee, Slow Hand Jules, Recovering Satellites, Absolute Oasis and The Frogs with the timings below.

Line-up for Under A Summer Moon:

3pm: Welcome back speech

4pm: Suns Of Saturn

5pm: 51 Degrees

6pm: Ryder Emcee

6.30pm: Daft Folk

7pm: Slow Hand Jules

8pm: Recovering Satellites

9pm: Absolute Oasis (tribute)

10pm: The Frogs

Now under new management with Robert Showtime Attractions, the once-annual music event used to draw large crowds to the Burnham sports fields every summer for many years and was last held in 2008.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, a spokesperson says: “We are delighted to be bringing back this event in Burnham. This is a fantastic line up of fantastic music from local bands and artists.”

“We have closely been watching the weather but there are no weather warnings and so the event is still going ahead as planned.”

“Food is allowed in but there is catering on site. We strongly suggest if your bringing soft drinks they are sealed. No alcohol is allowed to be brought onto the site at all – drinks will be taken at the entry point. The bar on site is run by Show Time Attractions. There is no marquee or shelter unless you go to the shuffle event.”

Tickets cost £20 or £15 for under 18s, and are on sale by clicking here.