Brent Knoll Primary School pupils have ended the school’s summer term with an impressive performance of The Wizard Of Oz.

As a finale to their school year, the Key Stage Two pupils at Brent Knoll put on two outdoor performances of The Wizard Of Oz to the delight of parents, friends and neighbours who came along to watch.

Head teacher, Chris Burman, said: “The show had been in rehearsal since the end of April and the terrific effort put in by all involved showed on the night.”

“The roles of Dorothy, The Lion, the Tin Man, Scarecrow and others required many lines to be learnt, all of which were delivered with great panache. There were also many songs for all the children to sing and the audience clearly enjoyed them all.”

“The school was very fortunate to have a great team of parents involved in the preparation of costumes, props and set, as well as school staff, all under the direction of production director and year 6 teacher, Mrs Paula Baker.”

Chris adds: “This production, set in our lovely rural surroundings, really was a great show and a fantastic way for the children to finish their school year, especially those saying good-bye to us as they head off to secondary school in September.”

“I would like to say a very big thank you to everyone who helped make this all happen. And we look forward to another show next year!”

Some quotes from the impressed parents included:

“Wow – just Wow! A performance to challenge any West End Show! It was full of colour, passion and humour, all bundled into a ninety minute spectacle. The energy and effort of the kids was immense.”

“The whole cast and set production of the play was amazing! Such attention to detail on every aspect. The children had so much enthusiasm and this shone through in every character played.”

“The school has produced yet another outstanding performance. All the children had such a wonderful time preparing over the last few months and have worked so hard making props, costume and learning songs and lines.”

“Brent Knoll Primary – just amazing! For such a small school to produce such a fab production was fantastic! So much was put into bringing this together, from children, teachers and parents – the dedication and support was something else.”

Paula Baker adds: “It is always important for the performance itself to be the very best it can be, however, more importantly for us, is to instill in our pupils the values of partnership, respect, love of learning and enjoyment in the freedom to be creative and to use imagination.”

“These are all such valuable skills that are truly allowed to shine in a performance project such as this.”