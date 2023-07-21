Police say a motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a collision with a car in West Huntspill earlier today (Friday, July 21st).

The A38 Main Road was blocked both ways near The Orchard Inn, leading to long queues between Bridgwater and Highbridge.

A Police spokesman said: “We were called to the Main Road in West Huntspill at around 1.45pm today (Friday, 21st July) following a report of a collision between a car and a motorbike.”

“The rider has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.”

“The road was closed while emergency services attended and has since been reopened.”

“If you were in the area and witnessed the collision and have not yet spoken to police, please contact 101 and quote log 482 of July 21st.”