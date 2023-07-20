Brent Knoll’s Music On The Green will be held inside the village hall this Saturday (July 22nd) due to the threat of wet and windy weather.

Co-organiser Bob Filmer says: “Having been watching the weather forecast for Saturday as the week has progressed, it has gone from a slight chance of a small amount of rain on Saturday to an 80+% chance of rain throughout the day and night with winds gusting up to 30mph.”

“We have had to make the decision to move the event inside the Parish Hall.

“We have already sold many tickets, those who have tickets are guaranteed a seat in the hall, however we are not selling any more.”

“Hopefully, we will still have a very enjoyable evening, space will be slightly more limited, with closer seating rather than at tables and we will try to ensure an area to strut your stuff, if so inclined.”

“If people don’t have a ticket, but would like to come, please phone Eddie 01278760308 or Bob 01278760760 as before and we’ll put you on a standby list if space becomes available.”

“Unfortunately, these are the problems we must deal with with the British Summer!”