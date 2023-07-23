Members of Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge gathered together over the weekend for the group’s annual summer barbecue.

Over 40 members attended the President’s barbecue which was held in Berrow Village Hall due to the poor weather on Saturday 22nd July.

A spokesman says: “Because of the continual rain, cooking was carried out using two barbecues in our large gazebo with the cooked food being transferred to the hall entrance corridor for the buffet queue of hungry guests.”

“44 Moose members and guests enjoyed the delicious food, which was cooked by Terry and Yvonne Cornelius plus National President Gareth Griffith. Those with room left were able to enjoy desserts served by Ladies’ Circle president Sandra Nicholson and members.”

“There were prizes presented to winner of the lucky ticket, the three highest scores in a quiz distributed by Burnham President Alan Flower, and the monthly fifty-fifty draw. The well stocked raffle also raised £89. Profits for the event will eventually be presented to ‘Friends of Somerset Young Carers’, which is the year’s good cause selected by our lodge President.”

Moose President Alan Flower adds: “My thanks go to all the volunteers, too many to mention, who made this event possible and to all the members for joining in. We raised £260 for our charity this year, Friends of Somerset Young Carers.”

Pictured: Terry and Yvonne Cornelius working in the barbecue tent; Gareth Griffith, National Moose President; Pete Nicholson and Jim Dolan working behind the bar; Burnham-on-Sea Moose President Alan Flower opens up the food queue (Photos: Mike Lang)