A long-serving Burnham and Highbridge Karate Club teacher has celebrated his 70th birthday with fellow students and leaders.

A special cake was presented to Sensei Nick Smith (Eighth Dan Kyoshi) after a rousing ‘happy birthday’ at the end of his latest training session.

Nick has been involved in the sport for over 50 years and founded Bridgwater School of Karate in 1974 plus the Burnham and Highbridge Karate Club in 1979.

He says: “Karate is a fantastic sport – it’s great for fitness and helping mental attitude. I’m always learning after all these years.”

He thanked the students for their birthday wishes and assured them: “I definitely have no plans to retire yet!”