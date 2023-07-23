Brent Knoll’s annual Music On The Green went ahead inside the village hall on Saturday evening (July 22nd) amid heavy rain outside.

Organisers of the popular event made the decision to shift it inside rather than cancel or postpone it.

Co-organiser John Page said: “Despite the late change, we had a good turnout to enjoy the Lipinski Brothers Band and there were people of all ages there, from the very young to some in their 90s.”

“Notably, as the evening wore on, chairs made way for space for dancing, as everyone wanted to be on their feet.”

“There was a bar, BBQ and Pimms stall as well as a raffle. The vening was a great success and, although it made a smaller profit than previous years, it was still enjoyed by everyone.”