A new heritage competition has been launched in Burnham-On-Sea over the summer holidays.

A quiz sheet is available at just 10 pence from the tourist information Centre on Burnham seafront which shows close-up photos of 15 architectural features around the town centre.

“Participants are invited to identify the street name or building in 15 photos, and then submit their entry to be in with a chance of winning two prizes,” says a spokesperson.

Organised by Burnham Heritage Group, it runs until August 31st.